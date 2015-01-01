SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Durgun H, Turan N, Kaya H. Psychol. Health Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13548506.2021.1883686

unavailable

The aim of this study was to examine the association between the quality of life and the fall behavior in elderly individuals. The study was conducted as a descriptive and correlational study design. Data were collected with the Patient Information Form, The Fall Behavior Scale for the Elderly and the World Health Organization Quality of Life module for the elderly. There were 110 older people included in study. When the relationship between the Fall Behavior Scale for the Elderly and the World Health Organization Quality of Life Module for the Elderly sub-scale and total scores were examined, there was a statistically significant negative correlation between the Fall Behavior Scale for the Elderly safe movement sub-scale and the World Health Organization Quality of Life Module social participation sub-scale scores (p < .01).


older adults; quality of life; Fall; fall behavior

