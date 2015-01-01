|
Lim KX, Krebs G, Rimfeld K, Pingault JB, Rijsdijk FV. Psychol. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Self-harm is a major health concern, not only as a signal of distress but also as a strong predictor of later suicide. Self-harm can be further refined into suicidal self-harm (SSH, i.e. suicide attempt) and non-suicidal self-harm (NSSH). Understanding the aetiologies of NSSH and SSH can help inform suicide prevention strategies. Using a twin design, we investigated the phenotypic and aetiological relationships between NSSH and SSH, and their aetiological overlap with mental health problems.
genetics; Self-harm; non-suicidal self-harm; suicidal self-harm; suicide attempts; twin design