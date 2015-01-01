SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ferreira Amado T, Andrade Moura T, Riul P, Felipe de Araujo Lira A, Badillo-Montaño R, Ariel Martinez P. Trop. Med. Int. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1111/tmi.13561

OBJECTIVE: To identify areas that present a higher risk of exposure to accidents with scorpions in Brazil.

METHODS: We used techniques of spatial prioritization to determine the most vulnerable localities to envenomation by four scorpion species. Our prioritization integrated ecological niche models with health investment, antivenin availability, access to health care facilities, and metrics of human impact data.

RESULTS: The ecological niche models indicated that three scorpion species (Tityus bahiensis, Tityus serrulatus, and Tityus stigmurus) are more associated with human population density, while T. obscurus demonstrated a strong association with temperature variations during the year. Spatial prioritization indicated that the areas with higher risk exposure to accidents with scorpions are in northern and northeastern Brazil. Alternatively, more isolated but densely populated areas in the southeastern and central regions also emerged as a priority.

CONCLUSION: Mapping areas where humans are more likely to interact with scorpions can assist in the design of efficient public health policies.


Language: en

Epidemiology; Public Health; Prioritization; Serum; Tityus; Venom

