Citation
Waechter R. Am. J. Public Health 2021; 111(3): 339-341.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Public Health Association)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
With an annual cost of approximately US$1.3 trillion in 2013 dollars, rape is one of the most expensive public health problems in the Unitd States. If sexual violence other than rape is included, the number of victimizations increases from approximately 2 million to 12 million persons annually, and the associated cost is in trillions of dollars...
Language: en