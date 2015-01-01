|
Citation
|
Dunne AL, Trounson JS, Skues J, Pfeifer JE, Ogloff JRP, Daffern M. Assessment 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study evaluated the internal consistency and factor structure of the Personality Inventory for DSM-5-Brief Form (PID-5-BF), and its relationship to aggression in 438 incarcerated Australian male offenders.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
factor structure; aggression; concurrent validity; internal consistency; Personality Inventory for DSM-5–Brief Form; PID-5-BF; psychometric properties