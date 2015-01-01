Abstract

This study evaluated the internal consistency and factor structure of the Personality Inventory for DSM-5-Brief Form (PID-5-BF), and its relationship to aggression in 438 incarcerated Australian male offenders.



RESULTS provide support for the internal consistency and five-factor and bifactor structure of the PID-5-BF. The PID-5-BF total score, as well as the domains of Antagonism, Disinhibition, and Negative Affect (low), demonstrated significant relationships with aggression. These results provide preliminary support for the psychometric properties of the PID-5-BF within prison settings, and suggest that a PID-5-BF assessment may be useful within forensic settings to screen for broad maladaptive personality characteristics that are indicative of a greater propensity for aggressive behavior.

