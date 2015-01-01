|
Kelmendi FM, Morina AA, Mekaj AY, Dragusha S, Ahmeti F, Alimehmeti R, Morina Q, Berisha M, Krasniqi B, Kerolli B. Br. J. Neurosurg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
unavailable
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Among children who sustain mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), 10-30% develop a cluster of cognitive, physical, and emotional symptoms commonly referred to as post-concussion syndrome (PCS). Symptoms typically resolve within 7-10 days, but a minority of patients report symptoms that persist for months or even years. The aim of our study was to identify a neurobiochemical marker after mTBI that can predict the presence of post-concussion syndrome three months after head injury in paediatric patients.
mild traumatic brain injury; Post-concussion syndrome; head CT; paediatric population