|
Citation
|
Côté D, Williams M, Zaheer R, Niederkrotenthaler T, Schaffer A, Sinyor M. Can. J. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Le contenu Lié au Suicide Sur Twitter en Réponse à Une Campagne Nationale de Sensibilisation à la Santé Mentale et à L'association Entre la Campagne et le Taux de Suicide en Ontario
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Canadian Psychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Mental health awareness (MHA) campaigns have been shown to be successful in improving mental health literacy, decreasing stigma, and generating public discussion. However, there is a dearth of evidence regarding the effects of these campaigns on behavioral outcomes such as suicides. Therefore, the objective of this article is to characterize the association between the event and suicide in Canada's most populous province and the content of suicide-related tweets referencing a Canadian MHA campaign (Bell Let's Talk Day [BLTD]).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; Bell Let’s Talk Day; tweets