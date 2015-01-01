Abstract

Suicides on railway tracks are one of the most drastic ones. No research concerning this phenomenon has been done to this date in Poland. This article focuses on the connection between suicidal behaviors on Polish railway tracks and sociodemographic traits and presents risk factors.



BACKGROUND: The suicide behavior is largely spread among many European countries. Of these, Poland ranks 22nd in terms of suicide attempts. This study aims to highlight the suicide attempts rates on Polish railways lines and their main risk factors. LIMITATIONS: Limited number of available statistical data before 2013.



METHOD: Statistical review of the available Central Police headquarters database and analyses of the influence of the risk factors on people's awareness during the suicide attempts and their geographical distribution in Poland during the years 2013 - 2016. The prevalence of railway suicides in individual voivodeships (provinces) in Poland have been indicated in a 3D map.



RESULTS: There were 834 cases of railway suicide fatalities across the entire country. Of the total suicide statistics by any means, 3.75% are railway related. The average known age of those committing railway suicides were: 37.9 years for men (n = 627) and 34.6 for women (n = 155). In most cases, suicides were committed by bachelors (54.3%). The largest group of people who committed suicide had a primary level of education (42.0%). Among the suicides, a significant group are unemployed (45.2%). Alcohol intoxication have been established as responsible for a person's lower awareness of his actions in 70.9% of cases. Almost 63.3% of people had a higher propensity for suicidal ideation and behavior, resulting in their being treated for mental health issues.



CONCLUSION: Alcohol intoxication, illegal narcotics and psychotropic medication are responsible for a person's lower awareness during his ore her actions, in most of the cases of suicide on Polish railway lines.

