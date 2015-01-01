SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Huang H, Li Y, Campbell JMK. Child Maltreat. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

OBJECTIVE: Youth aging out foster care are at high risk of experiencing adverse outcomes. Federal funded programs have provided independent living services (ILSs) to these youth. This study evaluated the effectiveness of the continuity of ILSs at ages 17-19 in protecting youth aging out foster care from homelessness and incarceration at ages 19-21.

METHOD: This study used data on 4,853 foster youth from the National Youth in Transition Database and the Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System. Logistic regression was used to regress two binary outcomes on seven ILS variables and covariates.

RESULTS: The results suggest that remaining in foster care, continuous receipts of academic support, and financial assistance services at ages 17-19 protected foster youth from experiencing homelessness. Remaining in foster care and continuous receipt of financial assistance services at ages 17-19 protected foster youth from incarceration at ages 19-21. But, surprisingly, continuous receipt of housing education and home management training, and health education and risk prevention training at ages 17-19 were each associated with increased risk of homelessness at ages 19-21. The results also showed statistically significant effects of several covariates.

CONCLUSION: Implications are provided based on the importance of financial assistance and academic support services.


homelessness; incarceration; independent living services; youth aging out foster care

