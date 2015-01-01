|
Citation
|
Huang H, Li Y, Campbell JMK. Child Maltreat. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Youth aging out foster care are at high risk of experiencing adverse outcomes. Federal funded programs have provided independent living services (ILSs) to these youth. This study evaluated the effectiveness of the continuity of ILSs at ages 17-19 in protecting youth aging out foster care from homelessness and incarceration at ages 19-21.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
homelessness; incarceration; independent living services; youth aging out foster care