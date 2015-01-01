|
Lengel GJ, Ammerman BA, Washburn JJ. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Challenges and inconsistencies in defining nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) have persisted for decades, which significantly impact NSSI conceptualization and assessment in clinical and research settings and impede the field's progress. Aims: The present study aimed to solicit opinions from individuals with NSSI expertise so as to improve the operational definition and conceptualization of NSSI.
conceptualization; definition; expert opinion; nonsuicidal self-injury