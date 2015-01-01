Abstract

BACKGROUND: To devise effective railway suicide countermeasures, it is necessary to identify stations where suicide is likely to occur.



AIM: We explored the characteristics of stations where railway suicides have occurred and locations within the stations.



METHOD: (Study 1) Using suicide data from between April 2014 and September 2019 provided by a major railway company in Japan, station-specific suicide was modeled as an outcome variable in a multivariate Poisson regression model. (Study 2) With railway company staff, we visited stations where suicide frequently occurs and conducted fieldwork.



RESULTS: (Study 1) Our estimation using a Poisson regression model revealed that railway suicides were more frequent when stations were serviced by passing trains, had a large number of passengers, and were located near psychiatric hospitals. (Study 2) Of 50 suicides, 48.0% occurred in front of benches or waiting rooms, 26.0% occurred at the front end of the platform, 24.0% occurred at the entrance to the platform, and 22.0% occurred at a blind spot for the train driver. Limitations: All data were provided by one railway company in Japan, limiting the generalizability of the results.



CONCLUSION: Stations where suicide occurs frequently have distinct characteristics. Focusing on suicide hotspots may aid suicide prevention.

Language: en