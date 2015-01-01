|
Giacomini G, Aguglia A, Amerio A, Escelsior A, Capello M, Cutroneo L, Ferretti G, Scafidi D, Serafini G, Amore M. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Climate factors may offer a stronger explanation of the variations in suicide rates compared with economic variables, even in the case of patients admitted involuntarily. Aims: We assessed the role of temperature as a determinant of the increased prevalence of suicide attempts (SA).
Language: en
suicide; suicide attempt; climate change; meteorological variables; temperature