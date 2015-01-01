Abstract

BACKGROUND: Climate factors may offer a stronger explanation of the variations in suicide rates compared with economic variables, even in the case of patients admitted involuntarily. Aims: We assessed the role of temperature as a determinant of the increased prevalence of suicide attempts (SA).



METHOD: The sample comprised all cases of hospitalization for SA at the Psychiatric Clinic of the IRCCS Ospedale Policlinico San Martino between August 2013 and July 2018. For ambient temperature, data were provided by the Meteorological Observatory of the University of Genoa.



RESULTS: We noted a peak in suicides that was typically found in late spring and early summer due to global warming. Limitations: Other environmental/psychological factors contributing to the onset of an acute clinical event were not considered. The cross-sectional design of the study is another limitation.



CONCLUSION: Further studies are needed to clarify the impact of climatic factors on suicide behavior and implement early intervention and preventive strategies for mental health.

