|
Citation
|
Arendt F, Mestas M. Crisis 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Alfred Redl, a colonel in the Imperial and Royal General Staff and Deputy Director of Military Intelligence for the Austro-Hungarian Empire, was a leading figure of pre-World War I spying. The "spy of the century," as he has been called, died by suicide in Vienna on May 25, 1913. It was a big news story based on espionage, sex, and betrayal.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; Colonel Redl; history; responsible reporting; Werther effect