Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mental disorders are expected for women suffering from infertility. Depression is a predictable consequence but requires more investigations and considerations. This study is aimed at determining the severity of depression symptoms and its predictors among infertile women in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted. Three hundred eighty-five infertile women participated and were selected by convenience sampling. The participated women were selected from three large and major in vitro fertilization treatment centers (Al Helo, Al Basma, and Hindawi). A validated Arabic version of the Beck Depression Inventory-II was used. Univariate and multivariate logistic regression was applied to determine potential predictors for depression symptoms, and p ≤.05 was statistically significant.



RESULTS: The mean age of participated women was 29 ± 6.58 years, and the mean duration of marriage and infertility was 7.76 ± 5.31 and 5.43 ± 3.50 years, respectively. Half of the women had some form of depression symptoms (22.3%, 8.6%, and 10.6% showed to have mild depression, moderate, and severe depression symptoms, respectively). Predictors of depression symptoms were as follows: duration of marriage (Wald test: 10.493; CI95%: 0.248-0.774), at least one abortion (Wald test: 21.233; CI95%: 1.863-4.528), primary infertility (Wald test: 6.666; CI95%: 1.148-2.742), and husband cause of infertility (Wald test: 10.878; CI95%: 0.800-0.982).



CONCLUSION: Infertility affects the various aspect of women's life. Psychological intervention including counselling, support, and therapy would be necessary to limit the consequences of infertility. Such interventions could be implemented in infertility treatment clinics.

