Brito MA, Amad A, Rolland B, Geoffroy PA, Peyre H, Roelandt JL, Benradia I, Thomas P, Vaiva G, Schürhoff F, Pignon B. Eur. Arch. Psychiatry Clin. Neurosci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Abstract
We aimed to examine the association between religious beliefs and observance and the prevalence of psychiatric disorders, psychotic symptoms and history of suicide attempts in the French general population. The cross-sectional survey interviewed 38,694 subjects between 1999 and 2003, using the MINI. Current religious beliefs and observance were identified by means of two questions: "are you a believer?" and "are you religiously observant?". We studied the association between religiosity and psychiatric outcomes using a multivariable logistic regression model adjusted for sociodemographic characteristics, including migrant status. Religious beliefs were positively associated with psychotic symptoms and disorders [OR = 1.37, 95% CI (1.30-1.45) and OR = 1.38, 95% CI (1.20-1.58)], unipolar depressive disorder [OR = 1.15, 95% CI (1.06-1.23)] and generalized anxiety disorder [OR = 1.13, 95% CI (1.06-1.21)], but negatively associated with bipolar disorder [OR = 0.83, 95% CI (0.69-0.98)], alcohol use disorders [OR = 0.69, 95% CI (0.62-0.77)], substance use disorders [OR = 0.60, 95% CI (0.52-0.69)] and suicide attempts [OR = 0.90, 95% CI (0.82-0.99)]. Religious observance was positively associated with psychotic symptoms and disorders [OR = 1.38, 95% CI (1.20-1.58) and OR = 1.25, 95% CI (1.07-1.45)], but negatively associated with social anxiety disorder [OR = 0.87, 95% CI (0.76-0.99)], alcohol use disorders [OR = 0.60, 95% CI (0.51-0.70)], substance use disorders [OR = 0.48, 95% CI (0.38-0.60)] and suicide attempts [OR = 0.80, 95% CI (0.70-0.90)]. Among believers, religious observance was not associated with psychotic outcomes. Religiosity appears to be a complex and bidirectional determinant of psychiatric symptoms and disorders. In this respect, religiosity should be more thoroughly assessed in epidemiological psychiatric studies, as well as in clinical practice.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide attempts; Psychotic disorders; Mood disorders; Religious beliefs; Religious observance