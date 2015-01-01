Abstract

There has been little research on whether younger children with developmental coordination disorder (DCD) symptoms have an increased risk for emotional and behavioral problems. This study examined whether coordination difficulties are associated with emotional and behavioral problems (emotional symptoms, conduct problems, hyperactivity/inattention, peer problems, reduced prosocial behavior) in preschool children and the role of autistic traits in this association. Data (N = 1042, age 58-71 months) were analyzed from the Tama Children's Survey (TCS). The Little Developmental Coordination Disorder Questionnaire (LDCDQ) was used to measure coordination difficulty symptoms. Information was obtained on emotional/behavioral problems using the Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ) and on autistic traits with the Social Responsiveness Scale (SRS). Higher autistic traits were based on SRS cutoff scores (53.5 for boys and 52.5 for girls). Logistic regression analysis was used to assess associations between the variables. In adjusted models, children with probable DCD (pDCD) were significantly more likely to score above the clinical thresholds on all SDQ emotional/behavioral domains. However, nearly all of these associations became nonsignificant after including autistic traits in the analysis. Additional analyses showed that children with pDCD with higher autistic traits had significantly increased odds for emotional problems (odds ratio [OR]: 4.47, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.52-13.19), hyperactivity/inattention (OR: 3.74, 95% CI: 1.45-9.64), peer problems (OR: 15.81, 95% CI: 5.96-41.99), and total difficulties (OR: 28.78, 95% CI: 7.23-114.57), compared to children with pDCD alone. These results indicate that the increased risk of emotional/behavioral difficulties in preschool children with pDCD might be mediated by autistic traits.

Language: en