Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: One-third of individuals who die by suicide had primary care contact in the preceding month. Primary care trainees need engaging and effective suicide prevention training that can be delivered within tight time and resource constraints. However, training is currently scarce and its effectiveness unknown. The objective of this study was to assess learner engagement, learning, self-efficacy, and perceived ability to transfer training to practice from brief video-based modules centered around visual concept mapping of suicide prevention practices.



METHODS: We assigned 127 primary care trainees 21 brief instructional videos to watch. We analyzed engagement by monitoring the proportion of learners who began each video and the proportion of the video watched. We assessed knowledge and self-efficacy pre- and posttraining. Learners provided feedback on satisfaction with modules and ability to transfer training to practice.



RESULTS: Engagement was high, with most learners watching most of each video (mean=83.2%). Increase in knowledge was large (t(131 df)=19.91, P<.001). Confidence in ability to manage suicide risk rose significantly (t(131 df)=16.31, P<.001). Perception of ability to transfer training to practice was moderate. Satisfaction with modules was high. Feedback asked for patient scenarios and practical skills examples.



CONCLUSIONS: This training successfully engaged primary health care trainees in suicide prevention education. Training transfer will be improved by adding skill demonstrations, a suicide attempt survivor perspective, and a memorable framework to assist implementation of knowledge. A new iteration incorporating these improvements is under evaluation. Variants for other health care settings are under development.

