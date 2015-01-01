Abstract

This study aimed to investigate factors associated with the symptoms of mental disorders following a road traffic crash (RTC). A prospective cohort of 200 people was followed for 6 months after experiencing an RTC. The cohort was comprised of uninjured survivors and injured victims with all levels of road traffic injury (RTI) severity. Multivariable logistic regression analyses were performed to evaluate the associations between the symptoms of depression, posttraumatic stress disorder and anxiety one and six months after the RTC, along with sociodemographic factors, health status before and after the RTC, factors related to the RTI and factors related to the RTC. The results showed associations of depression, anxiety, and posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms with sociodemographic factors, factors related to the health status before and after the RTC and factors related to the RTC. Factors related to the RTI showed associations only with depression and posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms. Identifying factors associated with mental disorders following an RTC is essential for establishing screening of vulnerable individuals at risk of poor mental health outcomes after an RTC. All RTC survivors, regardless of their RTI status, should be screened for factors associated with mental disorders in order to successfully prevent them.

