Abstract

In complex traffic environments, collision warning systems that rely only on in-vehicle sensors are limited in accuracy and range. Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication systems, however, offer more robust information exchange, and thus, warnings. In this study, V2I was used to analyze side-collision warning models at non-signalized intersections: A novel time-delay side-collision warning model was developed according to the motion compensation principle. This novel time-delay model was compared with and verified against a traditional side-collision warning model. Using a V2I-oriented simulated driving platform, three vehicle-vehicle collision scenarios were designed at non-signalized intersections. Twenty participants were recruited to conduct simulated driving experiments to test and verify the performance of each collision warning model. The results showed that compared with no warning system, both side-collision warning models reduced the proportion of vehicle collisions. In terms of efficacy, the traditional model generated an effective warning in 84.2% of cases, while the novel time-delay model generated an effective warning in 90.2%. In terms of response time and conflict time difference, the traditional model gave a longer response time of 0.91 s (that of the time-delay model is 0.78 s), but the time-delay model reduced the driving risk with a larger conflict time difference. Based on an analysis of driver gaze change post-warning, the statistical results showed that the proportion of effective gaze changes reached 84.3%. Based on subjective evaluations, drivers reported a higher degree of acceptance of the time-delay model. Therefore, the time-delay side-collision warning model for non-signalized intersections proposed herein can improve the applicability and efficacy of warning systems in such complex traffic environments and provide reference for safety applications in V2I systems.

