Journal Article

Citation

Yun S, Kim M, Lee WT, Yoon JH, Won JU. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(4): e1517.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph18041517

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Although a necessity in a modern society, irregular work schedule can lead to sleep problems. We investigated the effect of work schedule irregularity on sleep disturbance of 17,846 Korean service workers using the fifth Korean Working Conditions Survey. The odds ratio (OR) and 95% confidence interval (CI) for sleep disturbance occurrence were calculated through a multiple logistic regression model. The adjusted ORs for moderate and severe sleep disturbances for those with irregular work hours were 2.11 (95% CI 1.90-2.33) and 3.10 (95% CI 2.62-3.66), respectively. Work schedule irregularity and emotion suppression at work showed synergistic effect on both moderate and severe sleep disturbances. Sleep disturbances can lead to brain function deterioration and work-related injuries; therefore, appropriate measures should be addressed for the vulnerable population.


Language: en

Keywords

shift work; irregular schedule; sleep disturbance; work schedule

