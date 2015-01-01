Abstract

Child sexual abuse is a persistent public health, human rights, and social justice issue that continues at unacceptable levels. This qualitative study investigated organizational and community impact of Stewards of Children (SOC) in the context of a statewide initiative to prevent child sexual abuse. Participants, representing 11 sites, were SOC trainers or in administrative and leadership roles with their organizations. The study focused on four research questions: 1) How has your organization been impacted (by SOC), if at all? 2) How have your relationships with other organizations and groups changed, if at all? 3) How has the perception of your organization changed in the community, if at all? and 4) Have you noticed changes in your community as a result of Stewards of Children trainings? The findings include three themes and seven subthemes. Participants uniformly agreed that SOC had an impact on their organization, their relationship with partner and new-partner organizations, and that it contributed to increased awareness about a) the problem of child sexual abuse overall, b) their organization among multiple groups and partners, and c) the full array of services and expertise provided by SOC organizations.

