Hammond FMC, Zafonte RD, Tang Q, Jang JH. J. Neurotrauma 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
This study tested the hypothesis that carbamazepine (CBZ) reduces irritability/aggression among individuals > 6 months post-traumatic brain injury (TBI). 70 individuals were enrolled in a parallel-group, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, forced-titration trial of CBZ (n=35) versus placebo (n=35). Participants were randomly assigned to receive CBZ or placebo 42 days with outcome assessed at baseline and day-42. Dose was titrated up to 400 mg CBZ or placebo equivalent two times daily. Symptoms of irritability and aggression were measured using the Neuropsychiatric Inventory Irritability (NPI-I) and Aggression (NPI-A) Domains as a composite measure (NPI-I/A). Global impression of change was recorded from participant, observer, and study clinician. The CBZ group did not differ significantly from the placebo group (p=0.60 and 0.59 for NPI-I/A observer and participant ratings respectively). High placebo effects were observed with Minimal Clinically Important Difference in observer NPI-I/A 57% in CBZ group and 77% in placebo group (p=0.09).
Language: en
ADULT BRAIN INJURY; HEAD TRAUMA; HUMAN STUDIES; TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY