Liel C, Koch M, Eickhorst A. Prax. Kinderpsychol. Kinderpsychiatr. 2021; 70(2): 115-133.
(Copyright © 2021, Verlag Fur Medizinische Psychologie)
PMID
Working with Fathers to Prevent Child Abuse. A Pilot Evaluation of the Caring Dads Program in Germany Selective and indicated prevention programs for fathers at high risk of (repeated) child maltreatment are lacking within early childhood intervention and child protection. The Canadian Caring Dads Program has been started in Germany in 2008. The aim of this study was to examine fathers who participated in a Caring Dads program in Düsseldorf, Hanover or Groß-Gerau until 2016. The study of n = 60 fathers and n = 34 mothers included the longitudinal examination of self-reported aggression, parenting behaviors and co-parenting in fathers as well as quality of life and co-parenting in mothers, the comparison of fathers participating in the program in Germany and Canada (n = 59/64) and a postal catamnesis (n = 20).
Language: de
Evaluation; prevention; evaluation; child maltreatment; fathers; child protection; Kinderschutz; Kindesmisshandlung; Prävention; Väter