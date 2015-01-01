SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rodrigues RAP, Chiaravalloti-Neto F, Fhon JRS, Bolina AF. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2021; 74Suppl 2(Suppl 2): e20190141.

(Copyright © 2021, Associacao Brasilerira de Enfermagem)

10.1590/0034-7167-2019-0141

OBJECTIVE: to analyze the spatial distribution of elder abuse in Ribeirão Preto-SP, according to victims' place of residence and event.

METHOD: an ecological study that analyzed 1,153 elder abuse police reports (2009 to 2013). Local gross and empirical Bayesian rates and Local Moran's I were calculated.

RESULTS: there was a heterogeneous distribution of concentration of sectors with a high incidence rate surrounded by neighbors with also high rates, considering place of residence. In contrast, analysis by place of occurrence showed a greater concentration in the central areas of the municipality. More than 80% of cases of violence occurred at their own homes and with spatial dependence on distribution by occurrence up to a 5,000 m distance from their places of residence.

CONCLUSION: data reinforce that violence is a complex phenomenon, affecting several social strata, including in central urban areas and in elderly people families' own context.


