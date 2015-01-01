Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to analyze the actions and suggestions of Primary Care professionals in relation to elder abuse.



METHOD: this is a research with a qualitative approach based on the realization of focus groups with professionals from Primary Health Care in a city in the interior of São Paulo. The methodological stance of Hermeneutic-Dialectic thinking (HD) was adopted.



RESULTS: two themes were listed: Actions taken by health professionals and Suggestions for improving care for elderly victims of violence. FINAL CONSIDERATIONS: professionals emphasized the need to implement new resources and improve the functioning of existing ones, so that comprehensive care is possible, in order to prevent and intervene in the important social and public health problem that violence represents.

Language: pt