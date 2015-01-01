Abstract

With the growth in demand for mineral resources and the increase in open-pit mine safety and production accidents, the intelligent monitoring of open-pit mine safety and production is becoming more and more important. In this paper, we elaborate on the idea of combining the technologies of photogrammetry and camera sensor networks to make full use of open-pit mine video camera resources. We propose the Optimum Camera Deployment algorithm for open-pit mine slope monitoring (OCD4M) to meet the requirements of a high overlap of photogrammetry and full coverage of monitoring. The OCD4M algorithm is validated and analyzed with the simulated conditions of quantity, view angle, and focal length of cameras, at different monitoring distances. To demonstrate the availability and effectiveness of the algorithm, we conducted field tests and developed the mine safety monitoring prototype system which can alert people to slope collapse risks. The simulation's experimental results show that the algorithm can effectively calculate the optimum quantity of cameras and corresponding coordinates with an accuracy of 30 cm at 500 m (for a given camera). Additionally, the field tests show that the algorithm can effectively guide the deployment of mine cameras and carry out 3D inspection tasks.

Language: en