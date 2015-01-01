|
Citation
|
Debnath AK, Haworth N, Blackman R. Traffic Injury Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Speeding in work zones is common and poses significant safety hazards to motorists and workers. Previous studies have demonstrated that speeding is reduced when workers are visible to the drivers, suggesting that concern for the safety of workers influences drivers' speed choice. Conversely, the extent of speeding when workers are not visible suggests that drivers underestimate the increased risk of crashes or other damage to their vehicles associated with the poorer road conditions common at roadworks (loose surfaces and debris, narrower lane width and drop-offs etc.). To better understand the factors influencing drivers' speeds in work zones, this paper examined the extent to which drivers' speed choices are influenced by their perceived likelihoods of injuring workers and damaging their own vehicles.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Work zone; speeding; roadworks; speed perception