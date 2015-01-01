Abstract

Question: For decades hysteria has been psychodynamically interpreted sexualized as part of a frustrated desire with a depressive core. However, this "victim" side should be faced with the other often hidden aspects of hysteria with aggression and striving for power.



METHOD: The basic hypothesis pursued here is that the hysterical/histrionic person was not primarily "disadvantaged" in his or her development, but that his or her striving for power and thus his or her potential for aggression is to be understood above all as a learned mode of global relationship that the adolescents have learned to respond and assert themselves to an intra-familiar situation of tension and pressure.



RESULTS: Any therapy that does not take this sufficiently into account falls short and reinforces the underlying mechanism of the therapeutic relationship dynamics. During treatment the patient must increasingly feel how much destruction and loneliness this global relationship implies.



CONCLUSIONS: Only if the patient experiences that reduction of dominance and self-reference as well as increase of "true" felt empathy lead to more satisfying relations, the "imprisonment" in hysterical mode can be gradually lifted.

Language: de