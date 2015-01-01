|
Juckel G, Mavrogiorgou P. Z. Psychosom. Med. Psychother. 2021; 67(1): 21-35.
(Copyright © 2021, Vandenhoeck and Ruprecht)
Question: For decades hysteria has been psychodynamically interpreted sexualized as part of a frustrated desire with a depressive core. However, this "victim" side should be faced with the other often hidden aspects of hysteria with aggression and striving for power.
Language: de
Aggression; Psychotherapy; Empathy; Hysteria; Power