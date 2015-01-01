Abstract

Firefighting is dangerous work that includes assessing fire grounds to recognize hazardous conditions. Due to the high fatality rate and danger of the occupation, the industry is constantly striving to uncover knowledge to reduce the inherent risks of firefighting. To advance theory and application of hazard recognition in the fire service industry, a multiphase research project was conducted with the following objectives: 1) perform a two group pre-test/post-test design, 2) deliver energy based hazard recognition training as an intervention, 3) empirically measure improvement in hazard recognition performance, and 4) perform 3-month downstream assessments to evaluate retained knowledge of the treatment group. A total of 43 firefighters across Eastern North Carolina participated in the study. ANOVA analysis and t-test statistics were used to determine if the provision of energy based hazard recognition training affects firefighters hazard recognition performance. The ANOVA results show that there was a statistically significant 21.02% increase (p < 0.000) in firefighters hazard recognition skill between the pre-test and post-test of the treatment group. Additionally, t-test statistics verify stability in hazard recognition skills between the first round of post-test and a 3-month follow up second round post-test assessment. A between groups assessment of the control and treatment groups confirms the change in hazard recognition skill is attributed to the intervention and is limited to outside effects. This is the first known quasi-experimental test of a hazard recognition strategy within the fire service industry with appropriate controls that optimize validity and statistical rigor.

