Abstract

The Hong Kong construction industry is notorious for the high number of accidents and fatalities. Risk-taking is one kind of unsafe behavior that can result in accidents and injuries. The study reported here concerns a Construction Worker Risk-Taking Behavior (CoWoRTB) model and an attempt to gain an in-depth understanding of the mechanisms by which personal and organizational factors influence the risk-taking behavior of construction workers. A questionnaire survey was conducted with 536 construction workers employed on Hong Kong government construction projects. Using the data collected, the proposed model was analyzed using structural equation modeling. It was found that the personal factors: outcome expectancy, risk perception - worry and unsafe, and attitude toward risk-taking behavior, significantly influenced risk-taking behavior. The organizational factors that had a significant effect on risk-taking behavior were safety promotion policy, and safety training. Also, the significant indirect effect of safety promotion policy on risk-taking behavior was mediated by outcome expectancy, and significant indirect effects of safety training on risk-taking behavior were mediated by attitude toward risk-taking behavior, and risk perception - worry and unsafe. These findings may be used to develop effective safety policies, interventions and strategies for reducing the risk-taking behavior of construction workers. Some practical recommendations for improving construction safety are discussed.

Language: en