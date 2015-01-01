Abstract

It has long been believed that workers' unsafe behavior could directly cause accidents. Risk assessment of unsafe behavior is a significant approach to identify risk source and reduce occupational injuries and even accidents in the workplace. The aim of this study was to propose a universal model for behavioral risk assessment. To this end, data collection was completed based on field observation and behavior sampling method, accident probability analysis was conducted by the Monte Carlo method, and key input parameters were selected by sensitivity analysis. To examine the effectiveness of the proposed model, it was applied to a wood furniture manufacturer in China. The risk of unsafe behavior by workers at the manufacturer locations was found to be affected by factors such as Use of Unsafe Equipment, Tools Operation Replaced by Manual, and Wrong Operation. Additionally, seven operating spots with the highest probability of unsafe behavior were clarified. Furthermore, sensitivity analysis demonstrated that improving management system and psychology state were the most effective ways to reduce the risk of unsafe behaviors. Last but not the least, decision-making basis for behavioral risk management were proposed regarding organization management and individual characteristics.

Language: en