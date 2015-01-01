Abstract

Flammable or combustible cladding has received increased attention across the world since the Grenfell disaster in the United Kingdom (UK). In Australia, thousands of buildings have been identified with flammable cladding, with some residents experiencing fires and others being advised to evacuate their homes. This study aims to investigate the vulnerability of people living in buildings identified with flammable cladding. Sixteen one-hour interviews were undertaken with owners of buildings with flammable cladding in Australia. The findings revealed that the physical vulnerability goes well beyond the flammable cladding, with many other fire safety defects emerging, including: defected fire-doors, issues with fire-resistant glass, and problems with egress routes. The owners were largely unsuccessful in returning the original builder to fix these issues, despite many properties still being under building warranty. This left homeowners economically vulnerable, as they would have to spend on legal fees (to sue the builder), take out loans, or use their savings, which was not possible for all homeowners. The owners' corporations lacked time, experience, and expertise for addressing the issues posed by flammable cladding and explained they needed additional support. However, they did not know who to trust in the industry for advice and rectification works; and were also receiving inconsistent messages from the different government bodies involved. Further research and consideration are required into reducing defects, increasing building quality, having more robust consumer protection systems, and providing economic support to consumers where necessary.

