Hudec J, Šarkan B, Caban J, Stopka O. Sci. J. Silesian Univ. Technol. Ser. Transp. 2021; 110: 45-57.

(Copyright © 2021, Silesian University of Technology)

10.20858/sjsutst.2021.110.4

unavailable

This paper deals with fatal traffic accidents in the period 2017-2019, caused by drivers who have held driving licenses for less than five years. Specifically, it examines an interconnection between these accidents and the driving schools being completed by these drivers. Furthermore, it analyses whether the perpetrators of traffic accidents with short driving experience are graduates of the same driving schools, and thus, whether the occurrence of serious traffic accidents is directly related to the quality of training in specific driving schools.

Keywords: road transport, road safety, accident rates, drivers with short driving ex
