Abbasi A, Rashidi TH. Transp. Lett. 2021; 13(2): 77-82.

(Copyright © 2021, Maney Publishing, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/19427867.2019.1705527

unavailable

Unlike the past studies targeting overall mobility patterns, we examined a wide range of probability density functions among which Weibull found to better explain the human mobility rather than the widely tested power-law distribution. We further examined a variety of factors affecting human mobility such as people's trip attributes and socio-demographics traits. Moreover, the models show that social media active people travel mainly short distances; while people traveling to and from areas with higher economic and social advantages are more likely to explore a wider area within a city.


Human mobility; mathematical modeling; Social media

