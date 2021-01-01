Abstract

Medicinal plants have many beneficial effects on human health. Garlic (Allium sativum, Alliaceae) is one of the most famous herbal species, used for various diseases and conditions. Unfortunately, garlic is also associated with adverse effects, including cutaneous manifestations. In this review, burn injuries caused by application of raw garlic are reported. Searching through PubMed, Google Scholar and ResearchGate, a total of 32 articles with 39 patients were found. Demographics of patients, reasons for garlic use, details on garlic application, as well as description of burns and its treatment are thoroughly described and discussed. In most of the cases, garlic caused second-degree burns, although some circumstances can cause formation of necrotic tissue. Various body parts were affected, legs being most common. The chemistry of garlic is also presented, with focus on volatile organic sulfur compounds, which also seem to be responsible for burns formation. Treatment of garlic burns was mainly symptomatic, and various types of drugs were used. Although not commonly expected, garlic should be taken into consideration as causative agents of burns by treating doctors, and patients should be advised against application of fresh garlic onto skin and mucosa.

Language: en