|
Citation
|
Bond AE, Anestis MD. Arch. Suicide Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The present study sought to determine if among a sample of firearm owning suicide decedents, the type and number of firearms owned was associated with dying by suicide using a firearm compared to another method.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide prevention; Firearm ownership; handguns; means safety; number of firearms