Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to develop and test the feasibility of using an electronic tool to ascertain falls and their circumstances (TASeFALL) in people aged over 60 years.



METHODS: Forty participants (mean age: 69.3 ± 5.4 years, 55% women) were randomised to receive a monthly paper-based questionnaire (control group n = 19), compared with the same questionnaire sent via email with LimeSurvey software (TASeFALL n = 21). Falls and their circumstances were recorded prospectively over 12 months in all participants. The main outcomes were feasibility of enrolment, number of falls, adherence to completion of questionnaires and cost.



RESULTS: The incidence, number of falls and adherence to the completion of the questionnaire over the 12-month follow-up were similar in both the TASeFALL and control groups. However, the monthly paper-based questionnaire approach was 45% more expensive.



CONCLUSIONS: The TASeFALL is a feasible and cost-effective method of falls ascertainment for older people with email access that could have a wide research uptake.

