|
Citation
|
Bemand TJ, Thomas S, Finucane P. Australas. J. Ageing 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Australian Council on the Ageing, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE(S): Polypharmacy is associated with significant morbidity including cognitive decline and falls. We sought to quantify the extent of polypharmacy and use of medications associated with fall risk in the very old admitted to a regional NSW hospital.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Australia; polypharmacy; aged 80 and over; drug prescriptions; rural health