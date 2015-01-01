Abstract

Theories suggest that adolescents exposed to suicide attempts and/or deaths are at higher risk of attempting suicide, themselves. However, research findings have been mixed, with most studies not accounting for psychiatric vulnerability. We examined past psychiatric diagnosis as a moderator of the association between lifetime exposure to suicide attempts and/or deaths and adolescents' suicide attempts. Adolescents (N = 518; 60% female; 45% White), ages 12-21, reported on prior suicide ideation and attempts, and mood, anxiety, and substance use disorders at baseline. Suicide attempts since baseline and exposure to suicidal behaviors were assessed 4-6 years later. Lifetime exposure to family suicide attempts and/or suicide deaths, but not to suicidal behaviors of peers/friends or others, was associated with a suicide attempt at follow-up among those with prior psychiatric disorders. Psychologically vulnerable adolescents may require additional support after exposure to suicidal behaviors of a family member to reduce their risk of attempting suicide.

Language: en