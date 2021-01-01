Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This qualitative investigation examined how Black emerging adults cope with their worst experiences of racism at multiple levels (individual, cultural, and institutional).



METHODS: A sample of 189 Black emerging adults (M age = 19.34, 68.3% female) from a predominantly White institution completed an online questionnaire with an open-ended question regarding their worst experience of racism and how they coped. Responses to these questions were coded using deductive coding schemes based on established theory-Jones' (1997) tripartite model of racism and Harrell's (2000) typology of coping.



RESULTS: Results indicated that the majority of participants utilized active and inner-directed coping strategies in response to their worst experience. More participants responded to institutional-level racism with active rather than passive coping. There were no differences in proportions of participants who responded to individual- or cultural-level racism with active rather than passive coping. Similar proportions of participants also reported inner-directed versus outer-directed coping in response to individual-, cultural-, and institutional-level experiences.



CONCLUSIONS: Implications for practice, policy, and programming to support the mental health of Black emerging adults are discussed. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

