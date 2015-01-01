Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pediatric maxillofacial fractures always present a challenge due to the unique nature of the facial skeleton anatomy and development. The aim of this study was to investigate the incidence, etiology, site of fracture, and management modalities of pediatric maxillofacial fractures in Kuwait.



METHODS: A retrospective cross-sectional study was conducted. The records of all pediatric patients who were diagnosed with maxillofacial fractures and admitted to one of the major hospitals in Kuwait between January 2007 and March 2020 were reviewed.



RESULTS: A total of 186 patients aged between 0 and 13 years old were included. An average of 13 patients was seen each year between 2007 and 2020. The leading cause of the pediatric maxillofacial trauma was road traffic accidents (RTA) that accounted for 38.2% of the patients followed by 22% falls from height (FFH). Male patients were more affected than females, with a ratio of 2.3:1. More than half of the children had mid-face fractures, of which 57% were in multiple sites. Conservative management was the main approach for 52.2% of the patients.



CONCLUSIONS: Pediatric maxillofacial fractures were mainly attributed to road traffic accidents in Kuwait. Mid-face bone fractures were reported more than mandibular fractures and were mostly managed conservatively.

Language: en