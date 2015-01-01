|
Citation
|
Robins JE, Kalk NJ, Ross KR, Pritchard M, Curtis V, Morley KI. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Despite the association of alcohol use with recurrent suicidal acts, individuals attempting suicide after drinking alcohol face barriers accessing crisis care following emergency assessment, demonstrated by higher odds of inpatient admission for those whose suicide attempt did not feature alcohol. This disparity may be due to suicidality dissipating more rapidly after a suicide attempt involving alcohol. We investigated the effect of acute alcohol use and ongoing suicidality on onward care decisions after emergency assessment.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; alcohol drinking; electronic-health-records; patient-discharge; psychiatric-emergency-services