Citation
Casini E, Glemser C, Premoli M, Preti E, Richetin J. Emotion 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
Although previous studies have shown that rejection sensitivity (RS) is related to aggressive, prosocial, and withdrawal behaviors, little is known on the underlying mechanisms. This contribution aims to fill this gap by showing the usefulness of differentiating between the cognitive (expectation) and emotional (anxiety, anger) components of RS and testing the potential mediating role of cognitive emotion regulation (ER) strategies for predicting aggressive, prosocial, and withdrawal tendencies.
