Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Intimate partner violence (IPV) and suicide are pressing public health issues, yet their intersection in mental health care settings is understudied. We conducted a qualitative study to characterize mental health therapists' personal and system barriers in preparation for an upcoming training curriculum seeking to help patients address these interconnected issues.



METHOD: We partnered with an urban community mental health center in New York to facilitate focus groups grounded in community-based participatory research principles. Twenty-three therapists formed 3 focus groups. Participant responses were audio-recorded, transcribed, and coded using Bronfenbrenner's socioecological model. We performed a primary qualitative framework analysis, coding for therapist barriers in addressing the intersection of IPV-suicide at individual, relational, community, and societal levels.



RESULTS: Therapists perceived numerous barriers in all 4 domains. Individually, some struggled with feelings of helplessness and a lack of appropriate training. At the relational level, therapists expressed apprehension about harming the therapeutic relationship by discussing IPV and suicide at length. From a community perspective, therapists voiced concerns for clients' limited local access to support systems and financial resources. Societal barriers included policy-related limitations such as length of appointment times.



DISCUSSION: Community mental health center therapists face considerable barriers working with patients affected by IPV and suicide. The socioecological model is a fitting framework for understanding multisystem barriers at individual, relational, community, and societal levels. A better understanding of these challenges is critical for advancing therapist education, enhancing patient outcomes, and improving health systems. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en