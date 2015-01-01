Abstract

STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective.



OBJECTIVE: To evaluate functional outcomes and characteristics associated with gunshot wound (GSW) to the spine.



METHODS: Patients with GSW to the spine managed at a Level 1 Trauma Center from January 2003 to December 2017 were enrolled. Patient demographics, diagnoses, level of injury, American Spinal Injury Association (ASIA) score, ambulatory status at follow-up, bowel and bladder function, clinical improvement, and mortality were evaluated. Clinical improvement was defined as a progression in ambulatory status category at latest follow up.



RESULTS: 51 patients with GSW of the spine were identified. 48 (94.1%) were male and 3 (5.9%) were female, with a mean age of 27 years-old (range 15-56). 38 (74.5%) were Caucasian, 7 (13.7%) were African American, 1 (2.0%) Asian-American, and 5 (9.8%) were Other/Unknown. 46 (90.2%) patients had GSW related spinal fractures and 44 (86.3%) had neurological deficits. Among patients with neurologic deficits, 5 (9.8%) had Cauda Equina Syndrome, 1 (2%) had Brown-Sequard Syndrome, and 38 (74.5%) spinal cord injuries: ASIA A 26 (68.4%); ASIA B 3 (7.9%); ASIA C 7 (18.4%); ASIA D 2 (5.3%). At mean follow-up time of 4.2 years (SD 3.9), 27 (52.9%) patients were wheelchair bound, 11 (21.6%) were ambulating with assistance, and 13 (25.5%) had normal ambulation. ASIA grade (A or B) was significantly, P < 0.00001, associated with being wheelchair bound and having neurogenic bowel or bladder at follow-up.



CONCLUSIONS: Most spinal GSW patients (70.6%) did not have any clinical improvement in ambulatory status and most injuries were ASIA A.

