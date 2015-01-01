|
Pinto DA, Aroojis A. Indian J. Orthop. 2021; 55(1): 23-34.
(Copyright © 2021, Medknow Publications)
33569096
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Femoral neck fractures in children are rare injuries, occurring due to high-energy trauma. Due to the unique anatomy and blood supply of the proximal femur in growing children, these fractures are notorious for high rates of complications despite appropriate management. Classification of these fractures is according to the Delbet system, which not only guides management but also gives prognostic clues. Multiple fixation methods have been described and there is no consensus on what constitutes the best treatment. Osteonecrosis, non-union, coxa vara and premature physeal arrest are the most frequent complications.
Language: en
Paediatric; Avascular necrosis; Coxa vara; Fracture neck femur; Non-union