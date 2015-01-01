Abstract

AIMS: To characterize the experiences of individuals accessing pharmacy-based naloxone and relate these experiences to the risk environments and discourses in which they are embedded.



METHODS: We conducted a qualitative study using in-depth interviews of 37 adults aged 18 years and over who had accessed pharmacy-dispensed naloxone. Participants were recruited from across Ontario, Canada, and comprised individuals taking opioids for chronic pain, those taking opioids for reasons other than chronic pain, and individuals acquiring naloxone to act as bystanders in an opioid overdose setting. We drew upon risk environment theory to interpret participants' accounts.



RESULTS: Following analysis and interpretation, we generated five theoretically-informed themes characterizing the experiences of individuals accessing pharmacy-dispensed naloxone: 'intersection of naloxone narrative with pharmacy environment', 'individual risk environment and pharmacy-dispensed naloxone uptake', 'safe spaces: creating an enabling environment for pharmacy-dispensed naloxone', 'individuation: becoming a first responder' and 'beyond naloxone: the macro risk environment'. Specifically, participants described how judgement and stereotyping associated with the broader naloxone narrative can be amplified in the space of the pharmacy, leading to fears of reprisals and strategies to mitigate social risk. In addition, the social construction of naloxone as a drug for 'problematic' opioid use and a lack of pharmacist awareness regarding the risk environments in which opioid use occurs was perceived to limit opportunities for optimizing naloxone distribution and training. Finally, participants described approaches that could create enabling environments in the space of the pharmacy while remaining cognizant of the structural changes required in the macro risk environments of people who take opioids.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite increasing the availability of naloxone, participants characterized several social and environmental factors that could limit the accessibility of the drug from pharmacies. Strategies to address these factors could create enabling environments within pharmacies that optimize the reach and impact of pharmacy-dispensed naloxone.

Language: en