Chatukuta M, Groce N, Mindell JS, Kett M. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/17457300.2021.1879870

unavailable

Namibia is one of five countries in sub-Saharan Africa that has a fuel tax levy designed to support road injury victims. This study examines how the scheme operates from the perspective of seriously injured or permanently disabled beneficiaries. Using qualitative methods, we conducted semi-structured interviews with RTI survivors in Namibia, and healthcare workers involved in caring for them, in order to investigate the role played by the MVAF. While some wealthier drivers continue to buy private insurance, most Namibians now rely on the MVAF. The analysis show the MVAF is effectively helping to enhance access to rehabilitation and other health services for RTI survivors. There however exist some weaknesses in the system which can be addressed. It is hoped these findings will contribute to discussions about whether the current system is fit for purpose and could serve as a replicable model in other low and middle-income countries (LMICs).


Disability; motor third-party liability (MTPL); Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVAF); Namibia; Road Traffic Injuries (RTI)

