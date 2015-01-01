Abstract

Poor mental health may confer worse health outcomes among people living with HIV/AIDS (PLWH). Suicidal behaviors are symptoms of a depressive episode. The goal was to explore characteristics for spatial distribution and risk factors for suicide among PLWH. This study was conducted in Mainland China with the annual newly reported data of PLWH from 2013 to 2018. We compared the spatial distribution differences between the HIV epidemic and suicide mortality and analyzed the global and local spatial analysis of suicide. Further, we explored the possible risk factors of suicide in PLWH by multivariate regression and a decision tree model. High suicide mortality regions in PLWH in China were inconsistent with that of the high prevalence of PLWH, which showed that there was distribution discordance between the HIV epidemic and suicide mortality. Multivariate regression showed that the possible risk factors of PLWH who committed suicide were younger age, with Han nationality, single, having a higher educational level, and homosexual infection route. The decision tree model showed that age was the primary factor. In conclusion, there was a discordance between HIV prevalence and suicide mortality; lower HIV prevalence regions might have higher mortality due to suicide. Concern is merited amongst PLWH with poor mental health.

