Abstract

This paper sets out to explore sexual violence in armed conflict from the perspective of the combatants themselves. We interviewed combatants in South Kivu in eastern DRC about their experiences with sexual violence, what they think causes it, and how it might be mitigated. Although respondents in this study strongly believe that sexual violence is a serious crime and an immoral act which should be avoided in their ranks, they sometimes perpetrate it systematically, suggesting a disconnect between their good soldiering ideals and own actions. Combatants report that they want to protect women and men in armed conflicts, but the contexts in which they operate lead them, contrary to their wishes, to behave violently against the civilians they are supposed to protect. To mitigate sexual violence in armed conflicts they propose improving their socioeconomic conditions, getting rid of militias and uniting the Congolese army, punishing perpetrators and adequately training new soldiers joining the united army.

